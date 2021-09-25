journal-news logo
X

Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders' meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Caption
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have met with a top United Nations official amid the world body’s biggest gathering of the year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, met Saturday with a top U.N. official amid the world body's biggest gathering of the year.

The royals came to U.N. headquarters to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three were due to appear later Saturday at the Global Citizen citizen concert in New York's Central Park.

“It was a lovely meeting,” Meghan said as the couple left the U.N. headquarters.

The U.N. said Mohamed commended the couple's efforts to promote vaccine equity worldwide and hailed priorities they and the U.N. share, including climate, women's economic empowerment, youth engagement and mental health.

Meghan and Harry are set to press for vaccine equity during the star-studded, 24-hour concert. It features performances staged in locations from New York to Paris to Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea.

The United Nations is in the midst of the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders, though the couple didn't participate in the speeches in the assembly hall.

The former Meghan Markle has been involved with the U.N. women's agency, becoming an "advocate for political participation and leadership" several years ago. Harry visited the children's agency UNICEF at in New York in 2010.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan visited a New York City school, the World Trade Center's centerpiece tower and the Sept. 11 museum, among other stops in New York.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Caption
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Caption
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Caption
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Caption
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

In this photo provided by the United Nations, U.S. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, right, Meghan Markle, center, and Prince Harry meet during a visit to U.N. headquarters during the the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Manuel Elías/U.N. via AP)
Caption
In this photo provided by the United Nations, U.S. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, right, Meghan Markle, center, and Prince Harry meet during a visit to U.N. headquarters during the the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Manuel Elías/U.N. via AP)

Credit: Manuel Elías

Credit: Manuel Elías

In this photo provided by the United Nations, U.S. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, right, Meghan Markle, left, and Prince Harry meet during a visit to U.N. headquarters during the the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Manuel Elías/U.N. via AP)
Caption
In this photo provided by the United Nations, U.S. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, right, Meghan Markle, left, and Prince Harry meet during a visit to U.N. headquarters during the the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Manuel Elías/U.N. via AP)

Credit: Manuel Elías

Credit: Manuel Elías

In this photo provided by the United Nations, U.S. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, right, Meghan Markle, left, and Prince Harry stand together for a photo during a visit to U.N. headquarters during the the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Manuel Elías/U.N. via AP)
Caption
In this photo provided by the United Nations, U.S. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, right, Meghan Markle, left, and Prince Harry stand together for a photo during a visit to U.N. headquarters during the the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Manuel Elías/U.N. via AP)

Credit: Manuel Elías

Credit: Manuel Elías

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Caption
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Caption
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Caption
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Caption
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex appear at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Caption
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex appear at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

In Other News
1
Newgarden wins Long Beach pole in tight IndyCar title race
2
With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13
3
Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap
4
Georgia rally to mark debut of GOP primary 'Trump ticket'
5
Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top