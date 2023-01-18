Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary

Biden will likely commemorate the anniversary as well, although his plans have not yet been disclosed.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra plans to visit Minnesota this week as the state legislature works on a new law to solidify abortion rights.

While in Minnesota, administration officials said, Becerra expects to appear with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, stop at a Planned Parenthood facility and meet with organizers who want to use a mobile van to provide abortions to people who cross into the state from Wisconsin, which has strict abortion limits.

Becerra then plans to visit a Wisconsin clinic that's no longer allowed to provide abortions and hold an event with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore, both Democrats, to talk with medical students.

It's likely that the battle over reproductive rights will focus more on state legislatures than Washington, where the two parties appear deadlocked on the issue.

Democrats have 51 seats in the Senate, which means they can block any Republican attempts to ban abortion nationwide, but there's not enough support within their caucus to sidestep filibuster rules to restore the national right to abortion.

In addition, the administration has limited tools to take executive action, although it's worked to make abortion pills more widely available.