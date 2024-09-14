Harris plans another Wisconsin visit in an effort to shore up support in the key state

Her campaign said that since she entered the race, supporters in Wisconsin have knocked on more than 500,000 doors and that since last week's debate with Trump, the campaign has signed up more than 3,000 new volunteers.

When Biden was still running, organizers in Wisconsin said they had trouble getting volunteers to go door to door, a staple of any campaign.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has been campaigning in Wisconsin, visiting Wausau and Superior.