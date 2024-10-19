Harris is making a campaign push in Michigan and Georgia, with assists from singers Lizzo and Usher

"The election is here," Harris said Friday as she campaigned around the battleground state. "The election is here right now."

The vice president will get more star power later Saturday when she holds a rally in Atlanta with Usher. The singer is expected to speak at the event.

Early voting is also underway in Georgia. More than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or through the mail.

Democrats hope an expansive organizing effort will boost Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the campaign's final weeks.