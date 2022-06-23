Harris discusses abortion laws with state attorneys general

Like President Joe Biden, Harris has argued that other key court rulings allowing access to contraception and legalizing same-sex marriage could also be threatened. Still, the White House has few options available to protect abortion nationwide after legislation to codify the Roe v. Wade decision in federal law failed last month in the Senate.

Harris further noted Thursday that attorneys general have jurisdiction in many states giving them “the ability to direct law enforcement resources" and guaranteeing that such resources are “actually effective in ensuring the safety and the well-being of the people in their state.”

Harris noted that the attorney general is elected in 43 states nationwide, and suggested voters choose accordingly: “I urge the people of our country to know the power that they have to have an impact on the way the laws of their state are enforced."

The vice president, who has argued that abortion restrictions are examples of gender discrimination designed to take away women's rights, said voters should view the issue of abortion in terms of their state's attorneys general "enforcing the principles, the spirit and the ideals of the Constitution of the United States in a way that is about equal treatment of all people.”