Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push

That does not include spending on ads on social media or search services.

Former President Donald Trump 's campaign has only reserved advertising time after Labor Day in two states, the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.

Quentin Fulks and Rob Flaherty, deputy campaign manager for the Democratic candidates, said in their memo that the television ads they were reserving included spots around high-viewership moments such as major sporting events and season premieres.

It also included daytime reservations on Fox News Channel, where the campaign believes they can reach an audience of conservative-leaning independents who had supported former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley over Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

Ad reservations can allow candidates and campaigns to lock in rates before they go up as dates come closer.