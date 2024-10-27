Harris and Walz will visit all the battleground states in the campaign's closing stretch

The Nov. 5 election is fast approaching, and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz are planning to visit all seven battleground states to rally supporters in the coming week
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from right, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greet a young customer at the Trak Houz Bar & Grill after a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from right, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greet a young customer at the Trak Houz Bar & Grill after a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will crisscross the United States to visit all seven battleground states in the coming days, part of a final blitz before the Nov. 5 election.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, will spend Sunday in Philadelphia, attending church services in the morning and visiting a barbershop. The vice president also plans to stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility.

On Monday, Walz, the Minnesota's governor who is Harris' running mate, will campaign in Manitowoc and Waukesha, Wisconsin, before a joining Harris for a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the singer Maggie Rogers is scheduled to perform.

Harris will be in the nation's capital on Tuesday to deliver what her campaign calls her "closing argument" in a speech from the Ellipse, a grassy space adjacent to the National Mall. It's the same place where then-President Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 6, 2021, when the Republican called on his supporters to march on the Capitol.

Walz is scheduled to campaign Tuesday in Savannah and Columbus in Georgia.

Harris plans to visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Wednesday. The event in Madison, Wisconsin, is expected to feature musical performances by Mumford & Sons and others.

Walz will be in Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina, that day.

On Thursday, Harris will be in Nevada for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas, and in Phoenix. The band Maná will perform in Las Vegas and Los Tigres del Norte will perform in Phoenix.

Walz plans to campaign in Harrisburg and Erie, Pennsylvania, and Detroit.

___

Superville reported from Philadelphia.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the press on board Air Force Two at Philadelphia International Airport, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia, before departing to Michigan. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
2 US House members seek to become North Carolina's attorney general
2
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 22, officials say, while truck ramming...
3
Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado beat Cincinnati 34-23 to...
4
Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in...
5
Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the...