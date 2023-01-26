HarperCollins, striking workers agree to federal mediation

HarperCollins union members — who include editorial assistants, marketers and other mid- and entry-level staffers — had been working without a contract since last spring. They staged a one-day strike over the summer and walked off indefinitely on Nov. 10. Last week, more than 100 workers held a rally in front of News Corp headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

The impasse has highlighted an ongoing debate over working conditions in book publishing, which has long offered low pay to younger employees, making it hard for many to live in the New York City area. Neil Gaiman, Lauren Groff and Angie Thomas are among the many writers who have expressed support for the HarperCollins staffers, and more than 150 agents had said they would not send book proposals to the publisher until a settlement was reached.

HarperCollins is the only company among the so-called “Big Five” New York publishers to have a union, which last went on strike in 1974 for 2 1/2 weeks.