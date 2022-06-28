journal-news logo
Harper set for thumb surgery, Phils hope he plays this year

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, reacts towards San Diego Padres' Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch from Snell, as he walks off the field with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, reacts towards San Diego Padres' Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch from Snell, as he walks off the field with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

6 minutes ago
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.

Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper's return on Tuesday, only saying he hoped Philadelphia's franchise player would return down the stretch.

Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.

The Phillies opened a three-game series Tuesday night against Atlanta.

“I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed,” Harper said after the injury.

Harper checked his swing as the pitch rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. He fell to the ground and was in pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, reacts towards San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch, as he walks off the field with interim manager Rob Thomson, right, and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, reacts towards San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch, as he walks off the field with interim manager Rob Thomson, right, and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, reacts towards San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch, as he walks off the field with interim manager Rob Thomson, right, and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

