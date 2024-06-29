Hard-liner Saeed Jalili leads in early Iran presidential election results, state TV reports

It also did not offer any turnout figures for the race yet — a crucial component of whether Iran's electorate backs its Shiite theocracy.

With over 10 million votes counted, Jaili had 4.26 million vote followed by Pezeshkian with 4.24 million. Another candidate, hard-line speaker of the parliament Mohmmad Bagher Qalibaf, had some 1.38 million votes. Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had more than 80,000 votes.

This story has been corrected to say 10 million was the overall number of votes initially counted.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

