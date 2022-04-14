Hannah Green takes early lead in LPGA Lotte Championship

Aditi Ashok, Alison Lee and Gemma Dryburgh were a stroke back.

“We were lucky to get out kind of before it really started blowing,” Dryburgh said. “When we made the turn it got pretty strong. Yeah, just used my Scottish knowledge.”

Defending champion Lydia Ko opened with a bogey-free 69.

“I felt like I kept it in play for most parts,” Ko said. “The wind picked up quite a lot over my back nine, which is the front nine, so it made it a lot tougher out there.”

Brooke Henderson, the only player to have win the tournament twice, had a 74. She had back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes, then dropped two more stroke with a double bogey on the 180-yard, par-3 ninth.

Jennifer Kupcho, coming a major victory two weeks ago at Rancho Mirage in the California desert, played in the afternoon.

It is the 10th edition of the Lotte Championship, but the first time the tournament has taken place at Hoakalei Country Club.

The event was played at Ko Olina Golf Club for its first eight years, was canceled in 2020 and it moved to Kapolei Golf Club last year.