Handcuffed man shoots officer 3 times with hidden gun, flees

McDonough said Francis “was searched, obviously" when he was arrested but “was able to secret a weapon and that was the weapon he used ... to shoot (the officer)." Video confirmed that he had been handcuffed with his hands in back of him, but he somehow managed to get his hands in front of him before his escape, McDonough said.

After he was shot, the officer “emptied his weapon" in returning fire, but there was no evidence Francis was hit, McDonough said.

Francis was being sought on attempted homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and firearms charges. McDonough called the search for the fugitive, both locally and anywhere he might have fled, an “all hands on deck" effort that needed help from the community.

“Obviously this was an egregious act on his part," McDonough said. “He went to this address in violation of a (protection from abuse order). He went there angry. He went there armed. I think that it’s in the community’s interest to help us to bring him in."

As for the officer, who has been on the force for four years, McDonough said, “We’re very happy that he’s going to be able to spend Christmas with his family rather than what could have been a very tragic event.”

This story has been corrected to note that police now say that earlier reports that the suspect kicked out a window of a police vehicle were incorrect.