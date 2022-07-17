Hammer throwers continue US dominance at world championships

Andersen is the second straight U.S. world champion in hammer throw. DeAnna Price won in 2019 in Qatar.

Through 2 1/2 days of action, America led the medals table with three golds and seven overall.

Other gold medals awarded during Sunday's daytime session went to Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola in the marathon; Tola separated himself from the pack late and won in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 36 seconds — a gap of 1:08 over countryman Mosinet Geremew.

In the men's 10,000, world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Kenya defended his world title in 27:27.43. Stanley Mburu took silver after stumbling and falling to the track early in the first lap of the race.

There were four more medals up for grabs Sunday night — in women's pole vault, the 110 hurdles, men's shot put and the women's 100 meters.

Two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica was the favorite in the 100 and many thought she had a decent chance to break the 34-year-old record of 10.49 seconds held by Florence Griffith-Joyner.

The last time Thompson-Herah ran a final at Hayward was two weeks after the Tokyo Olympics at Prefontaine Classic. She clocked at 10.54 and joined Flo Jo as the only woman to break 10.6.

Combined Shape Caption Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, reacts to winning the men's 10000-meter run final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, reacts to winning the men's 10000-meter run final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

