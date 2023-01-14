journal-news logo
X

AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury

Nation & World
By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram account of a smiling Hamlin shaking hands with someone.

A person with direct knowledge of Hamlin’s schedule confirmed to The Associated Press the player’s visit. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private.

Hamlin was cleared to go home Wednesday after undergoing final tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. His trip to meet with teammates comes a day before the Bills (13-3) host their division rival Miami Dolphins (9-8) in a wild-card playoff game, heightening the possibility he might be healthy enough to attend the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Matt Freed

Credit: Matt Freed

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

In Other News
1
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
2
Reeves, Tshiebwe lead Kentucky over No. 5 Tennessee 63-56
3
In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community
4
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
5
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top