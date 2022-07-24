Hamlin becomes winningest driver at Pocono Raceway with 7

Hamlin first had to take out Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain to clear his path down the stretch.

Chastain wrecked Hamlin two times in a month earlier this season, prompting Hamlin to spew he had “reached my peak” with the aggressive driving of the watermelon farmer. Perhaps as payback, Hamlin refused to give his rival an inch off a late restart at Pocono and ran Chastain into the wall. Chastain slammed the wall and triggered a wreck that collected several drivers, including winless Kevin Harvick, who is fighting for a playoff spot.

“What did you want me to do? What did you expect me to do,” Hamlin asked.

Hamlin said he was “at the end of it” with his frustration with Chastain but was mildly booed by the Pocono fans for denying them what could have been a thrilling battle to the checkered flag.

Chastain, who has two wins this season, said he understand why he finished his race in the wall.

“I think that’s something that’s been owed to me for a few months now,” Chastain said.

Hamlin got the last word, but does it squash their beef? Perhaps not, the wife of Chastain’s race team owner Justin Marks tweeted, “Game. On.”

Busch finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

Hamlin's win kept NASCAR with 14 drivers in the playoffs with two spots left over the final five races before the field is set.

KURT BUSCH SIDELINED

Ty Gibbs finished 18th for 23XI Racing in his first career Cup start.

Kurt Busch was not cleared by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete Sunday’s and the 23XI Racing driver was replaced by the 19-year-old Gibbs.

Busch tweeted he suffered from “concussion-like symptoms” from a hit suffered during Saturday’s qualifying session. Busch was not cleared on Sunday morning by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete.

Gibbs said he had to pull over on the side of the highway and collect his thoughts when he got the call Saturday to replace Busch. Gibbs was already back in North Carolina and hopped on a racing simulator until 1 a.m. to get himself ready for his debut.

“I’m very thankful just to come into this whole thing,” he said. “I did not expect it at all. It means a lot. I’m going to very disciplined in these situations.”

UP NEXT

IndyCar and NASCAR share next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar races Saturday on the road course; NASCAR races Sunday.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

