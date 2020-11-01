Hamilton wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for 93rd F1 win

The safety car remained on the track following another crash as George Russell lost control and slammed into the track barriers. He was unharmed but upset at his own error while behind a safety car, as he sat on the grass and slapped himself several times on the leg in frustration.

This gave Bottas a chance to pressure Hamilton with six laps left, but Hamilton got away cleanly after the re-start and clocked fastest laps on his way to another comfortable win.

F1 returned to Imola for the first time since 2006, when Michael Schumacher won at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit situated in Italy’s auto racing heartland and the site of Ayrton Senna’s death from a high-speed crash in 1994.

Hamilton broke Schumacher's record for wins when he clinched a 92nd victory last weekend.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (Miguel Medina, Pool via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, steers his car behind Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (Miguel Medina, Pool via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (Miguel Medina, Pool via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina