Hamas says its top leader has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza

Israel has called on the rest of the world to blacklist Hamas as a terrorist organization and has vowed to target Hamas leaders wherever they are in response to the group's Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel, which triggered the war.

But it was unlikely to do anything to upset relations with Egypt, which has served as a key mediator in the conflict and made peace with Israel over four decades ago.

Egypt, along with Qatar — where Haniyeh is believed to be based — helped mediate a weeklong cease-fire in November in which Hamas released over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel's release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Negotiations were underway on another cease-fire and the release of more hostages held by the militant group, but the two sides appeared to be far from an agreement.

Hamas said Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials after having arrived Wednesday in Cairo, but did not provide details.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP