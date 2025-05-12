Hamas says it will release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas militant group says it will release the last living American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza on Monday.
In a statement, Hamas did not immediately disclose further details about the release.
Hamas had announced on Sunday that it would free Edan Alexander as a good will gesture for the Trump administration.
Alexander, an Israeli soldier, was taken captive on Oct. 7, 2023.
Alexander’s family, which is based in the U.S., was on route to Israel.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Russian drones attack Ukraine after Kremlin turns down a ceasefire...
2
Middle East latest: Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter kills at...
3
Detained ex-President Duterte is among the candidates in Philippines...
4
The PKK Kurdish militant group will disband and disarm as part of a...
5
Asian shares, US futures advance after China-US trade talks