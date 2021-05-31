Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem

“If this happens, then calm and stability could return,” he said.

Al-Haya ruled out linking Gaza's reconstruction to Hamas' release of two Israeli civilians and the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in an earlier war. Instead, the militant group is likely to demand the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The Egyptian-brokered truce has held but did not address any of the underlying issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008.

On Sunday, Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man who sneaked into the country from the Gaza Strip with a knife. The military confirmed the incident on Monday but did not provide details on his condition.

The military said the suspect carried a knife and infiltrated the fenced border near Moshav Sde Avraham, a few kilometers (miles) from the coastal territory. A security guard told Israeli media on Monday that the suspect stabbed him.

The army said the suspect had been moved to a nearby hospital but his condition was not immediately known. Israeli authorities were trying to figure out how the suspect snuck across the fenced border.

Yehiyeh Sinwar, left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel, right, walk as they meet in Gaza Monday, May 31, 2021. (Mohammed Salem/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mohammed Salem Credit: Mohammed Salem

