Halloween goes on at the White House with a few twists

Another tot, a true princess it appeared, was so smitten with the cameras that she kept waving at them as she walked along, never noticing the VIPs behind her.

The spooky celebration was changed up a bit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Guests older than 2 were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The same went for all White House personnel working the event, while any staff giving out candy also wore gloves.

The South Portico of the White House was decorated with bright-colored leaves in various shades of autumn, chrysanthemums and pumpkins, while a military band set the mood by playing songs such as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet trick-or-treaters on the South Lawn during a Halloween celebration at the White House, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for a photo with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, holding her 11-month-old daughter, as they greet trick-or-treaters on the South Lawn during a Halloween celebration at the White House, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)