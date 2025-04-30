Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) fouls Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) as he shoots during overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) fouls Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) as he shoots during overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
17 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 17 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win.

The Pacers closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of OT to eliminate the Bucks in the first round for the second straight season.

Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists as he improved to 9-0 in home playoff games. This chippy playoff series ended fittingly with a shoving match between the teams at midcourt.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, center, celebrates a defensive play with teammates Andrew Nembhard, left, and center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball over Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after hitting his hand on the rim of the basket during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots the ball over Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

