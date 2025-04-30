Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 17 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win.