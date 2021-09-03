Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction

Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s chairman of Modern and Contemporary Art, described “Love is in the Bin” as “the ultimate Banksy artwork and a true icon of recent art history.”

“Love is in the Bin was born of the most spectacular artistic happening of the 21st century,” he said. “When ‘Girl With Balloon’ ‘self-destructed’ in our saleroom, Banksy sparked a global sensation that has since become a cultural phenomenon.”

The artwork will travel and go on public display in London, Hong Kong, Taipei and New York ahead of its sale next month.

Bansky, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words, “Laugh now, but one day I’ll be in charge.”

“Girl With Balloon” was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.

Sotheby's said Friday that "Love is in the Bin" will be offered at an Oct. 14 auction in London, with a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.3 million).