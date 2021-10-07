Haley, Scott, Rubio advising group pushing for GOP diversity

Several in the group have already been put forth as the next generation of leaders for the GOP. Rubio — endorsed by both Haley and Scott in his 2016 presidential campaign — has recently met with Republicans in Iowa, although he demurred on any future presidential bid, saying he's focused on his 2022 Senate race.

Both Haley and Scott have been making the rounds through the early-voting states and high-profile GOP gatherings, including Haley's speech this week at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Last year, both South Carolinians had prime speaking slots at the Republican National Convention, marking their places as possible GOP leaders in a future presidential cycle.

Former President Donald Trump's tease of a possible 2024 presidential bid has left some Republicans with uncertainty. Haley has committed to sitting out if Trump seeks a second term, telling AP earlier this year, "I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it."

In a statement to AP, Scott — who has said his 2022 reelection campaign would be his last for the Senate and has deflected questions about a presidential pursuit — said the Republican Party "stands for opportunity for Americans of all backgrounds, and we are strongest when our candidates and leaders look like America.”

Earlier this year, in the GOP response to President Joe Biden's first speech to Congress, Scott suggested that Democrats are wielding race as "a political weapon."

