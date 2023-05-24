Haley commits to federal abortion ban but says it's unlikely without more Republicans in Congress

Asked by an attendee how she would square her own opposition to abortion to “overwhelmingly pro-choice” states like New Hampshire, Haley said she would not personally compromise.

“I can’t suddenly change my pro-life position because I’m campaigning in New Hampshire,” Haley said. “It’s incredibly personal, and I’m going to treat it with the respect it deserves.

New Hampshire was among the least restrictive states on abortion until 2021, when it enacted a ban on the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. This year, lawmakers have considered more than half a dozen bills on both sides of the issue. With a closely divided Legislature, none have passed.

In South Carolina, Haley signed an abortion ban after around 20 weeks. On Tuesday, South Carolina's Senate passed a ban on the procedure after around six weeks, which the current Republican governor has said he would sign. Abortion rights groups have already pledged to file legal challenges.

"Now it's back in the states where it belongs," Haley said Wednesday, referencing last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Haley referenced national consensus in her speech last month at the headquarters of a major anti-abortion group, which has said it wouldn't back any White House candidate who did not at a minimum support a 15-week federal abortion ban. During those remarks at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America headquarters, Haley said she saw a federal role on the issue but stopped short of endorsing a federal ban.

Haley on Wednesday again referenced her call in 2015 for the removal of a Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina Statehouse as evidence of her consensus-building ability. She had previously dismissed a Democratic challenger's call for removal of the flag, calling it a stunt. But Haley later sought its removal after the racist killings of nine Black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, by a white supremacist.

“It starts at the top, when you go and you govern or lead, without judgment of your people," Haley said. “But with getting them to see the best of themselves to go to a better place, that's the key."

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina, and can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

