Halep wins Italian Open when Plíšková retires from final

Halep, who lost the 2017 and 2018 Rome finals to Elina Svitolina, extended her record in tennis’ restart to 10-0.

The second-ranked Halep improved to 14-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tour’s five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by winning another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open because of travel and health concerns.