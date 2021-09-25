Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

Ariel came under scrutiny by Haiti’s now-former chief prosecutor, who asked a judge this month to charge the prime minister in President President Jovenel Moïse’s July 7 assassination. The prosecutor said Henry spoke to a key suspect twice in the hours after the killing.

Henry — who says he is striving to bring the culprits to justice, fired the prosecutor and the justice minister last week. Another top official resigned, accusing the prime minister of trying to obstruct justice.

Meanwhile, confusion about U.S. immigration policies and misinformation on social media propelled thousands of Haitians to the U.S. southern border in recent months. A massive migrant camp — largely made up of Haitians, many of whom had been in Mexico or other Latin American countries for years — sprouted in the town of Del Rio, Texas, peaking last week at over 14,000 people hoping to gain entry to the U.S.

Images of U.S. border patrol agents using horses to block and move migrants sparked outrage, the resignation of the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, and an ongoing investigation. President Joe Biden called the agents' tactics "horrible," "dangerous" and "wrong."

The camp has now been cleared. Some people have been deported; about 12,400 migrants have been allowed into the U.S., at least temporarily, to pursue their claims to stay, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Caption This photo combination shows an area where migrants, many from Haiti, were encamped along the Del Rio International Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, and a photo showing the area after it was cleared off by authorities, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez