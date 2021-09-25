Haitians heading to US change plans, ready to wait in Mexico

Marseille arrived in Santiago, Chile in 2016 looking for better opportunities than she found in Haiti. Haiti has experienced a massive outward migration for more than a decade, set off initially by the devastating 2010 earthquake and followed by successive natural disasters, political turmoil and economic stagnation.

Marseille legalized her status in Chile — she still has legal residency — and found a job with a cleaning company that worked in hospitals. She had been a hair stylist in Haiti and her husband John Telisma is a mason. In Chile, they settled in to work, save and raise their family, but eventually making it to the United States was the goal.

A conservative government in Chile made them feel less secure and Marseille saw policy changes she thought could negatively impact them down the road even with their legal status.

So in July, she decided it was time to resume the journey to the U.S. They set out on a voyage by plane, bus and foot that took them through 10 countries, following instructions shared by others via WhatsApp and Facebook.

Like tens of thousands of other migrants this year, they hiked through the treacherous Darien Gap, a dense, lawless jungle that divides Colombia and Panama.

“On the trip they stole my wedding ring,” Marseille said. “I saw how they assaulted girls and women, it was horrible.”

The family — Marseille, Telisma, a 3-year-old son born in Chile and an 8-year-old daughter born in Haiti — was already well into Mexico, headed north from the capital, when the news from Del Rio forced a change of plans.

“We don’t want to return to Haiti, there’s no government there,” Telisma said. He fills his days volunteering at the shelter, helping to unload food and other donations. “We want papers, documents to be able to get a place to live here.”

Those papers could be long in coming. Mexico’s refugee agency has been overwhelmed and is backlogged. So far this year, about 19,000 Haitian migrants have requested asylum in Mexico. The agency’s director, Andrés Ramírez said this week via Twitter that the number of Haitian applications through August this year was 56% above all those received from 2013 to 2020. He said hundreds had arrived this week to all of the agency’s offices across Mexico.

Mexico has been sending migrants from Ciudad Acuña to the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border this week. The government has maintained what is a essentially a containment policy that seeks to keep asylum seekers in southern Mexico and away from the U.S. border. But it is Mexico’s poorest region, there is little work and migrants have grown tired of waiting there.

There were long lines of mostly Haitian migrants outside the refugee agency’s offices in Mexico City this week.

Marseille’s family was among some 1,500 Haitians who have arrived at the shelter since Sunday. They have been told officials from the refugee agency will come to the shelter Monday to photograph applicants.

Ana Estache, 43, who was travelling with her husband and two children, said she had even considered returning to Chile.

“I could go back if they don’t give us papers here, my son is Chilean,” she said. Still she said she had not let go of the dream of getting to the U.S. for a chance at a better life.

Selomourd Menrrivil, 43, of Cap-Haitien, has continued receiving daily updates all week from other Haitians in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña. He too arrived Sunday with his wife and two teen daughters. The bottom line: don’t come now. So he too wants to legalize his status in Mexico.

After living and working in Chile he managed to save $10,000, but he has spent it all to make it to Monterrey.

“Now we don’t have hardly anything, we sold everything to make it here,” Menrrivil said. “The greatest wish I have to be able to be legally in a country with my family, find a job to survive.”

Caption Selomourd Menrrivil, from Cap-Haitien, Haiti, looks at his cell phone as he gathers with other migrants in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Menrrivil, 43, continued receiving daily updates all week from other Haitians in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, after arriving with his wife and two teen daughters, and has decided to legalize his status in Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcos Martinez Chacon) Credit: Marcos Martinez Chacon Credit: Marcos Martinez Chacon

Caption Ana Estache, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, poses for a photo with her two-year-old son in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after traveling from Chile where they lived before. Estache, 43, who traveled with her husband and two children, said has considered returning to Chile, but said she still dreams of getting to the U.S. for a chance at a better life. (AP Photo/Marcos Martinez Chacon) Credit: Marcos Martinez Chacon Credit: Marcos Martinez Chacon