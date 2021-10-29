Haiti PM condemns gangs, kidnappings in public address

He also condemned those who are helping criminals by giving them weapons, ammunition and money, including “all those who deal with them so that they can take power. They are all enemies of the Haitian people, and we are treating them as enemies.”

Henry noted that he became prime minister roughly three months ago following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and found “a country torn, divided, with a state in tatters whose democratic institutions are dysfunctional.

"The nation lives under the thumb of bandits. Citizens cannot leave the capital to go to the south. The country’s economic situation is dire. Inflation and high cost of living keep their hold on national life. The budget deficit has reached an unprecedented level and the gourd (currency) continues to drop sharply against the US dollar.”

The prime minister spoke days after a widespread strike led to schools, businesses and public transportation to shut down in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond to protest the lack of fuel and the country’s worsening situation. Gangs have been blamed for blocking gas distribution terminals, with at least one gang leader saying he would lift the blockade if Henry stepped down.

Henry said ships are waiting to unload fuel and that the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, would not run out of gas. He added that he has created a crisis unit with top officials from finance, justice, police, public works, trade and other departments to find a “quick solution" to the fuel distribution problem.

The shortages have affected hospitals, ambulances, schools, public transportation and many other parts of daily life.

“This is really catastrophic,” said Solon Cledion, director of a private school in Port-au-Prince, in a telephone interview. “The day-to-day is difficult. ... We wonder how long this is going to last.”

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders said that its trauma hospital in Tabarre has been forced to limit patients and is only treating life-threatening emergencies. The aid group relies on generators due to ongoing power outages in Haiti.

“Without fuel, we can’t run our hospital,” Dr. Kanouté Dialla, the hospital’s manager, said in a statement. “We are doing our best to maintain our activities by adapting them from day to day, but this situation is unsustainable.”

Henry acknowledged the dire situation, noting that patients with COVID-19 who depend on respirators are among those who are at risk of dying if fuel is not available. In his speech, he congratulated one man who he said drove through dangerous communities to transport fuel and oxygen to a hospital and saved the lives of 60 patients.

The prime minister said he is aware of people's anger and that his administration is addressing the country's multiple problems.

“To all those who have legitimate demands, who have declared they are fed up with inflation, poverty and insecurity, I guarantee that their voice is heard by the government,” he said. “Gangs are our enemies. No real solution to the country’s problems will emerge if we do not arm ourselves with the courage to fight and eliminate this scourge.”

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Caption International Route Number 8, which connects Haiti with the Dominican Republic, is empty of large trucks as a result of a transportation strike in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Workers angry about the nation’s lack of security are on strike in protest after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang on this road. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A baby is given an IV at the La Paix Hospital, also known as the University of Peace Hospital, amid severe fuel shortages and a continued general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. A bone doctor at the hospital said the facility only has a few more days of fuel to keep operating. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption People push a police car that ran out of gas, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption Adriana, 50, poses for the photo while walking in the Bel- Air neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Students attend a French writing class at the Wesleyenne Regard Divin co-ed primary and middle school in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption Barbecue, the leader of the "G9 and Family" gang, stands next to garbage to call attention to the conditions people live in as he leads a march against kidnapping through La Saline neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The group said they were also protesting poverty and for justice in the slaying of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption A porter pushes a loaded cart from the Croix de Bussales food market and makes his way through downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd