X

Hail pummels concertgoers before Louis Tomlinson show near Denver, injuring dozens

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Firefighters say seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 people were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver on Wednesday

DENVER (AP) — Seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver on Wednesday, firefighters said.

None of those hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.

The hail piled up like snow at the amphitheater in Morrison before a scheduled show by the singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, as strong to severe thunderstorms blew through the Denver area.

The show was initially delayed because of the weather, with fans told to take shelter in their vehicles, according to tweets from the amphitheater. It was later canceled.

Tomlinson tweeted that he was “devastated” about the show and promised to return.

“Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!,” he said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Bolsonaro’s political future hangs in the balance as Brazilian court...
2
The U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic...
3
Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling...
4
Live updates | Pakistan's government following search for Titan and 2...
5
Decisions made after fiery Ohio train derailment being examined at NTSB...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top