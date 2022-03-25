Haddish book, 'I Curse You With Joy,' comes out in November

Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Friday that Haddish's essay collection “I Curse You With Joy” is scheduled for Nov. 29.

“'I Curse You With Joy' includes stories of how Haddish uses comedy to metabolize pain and turn it into art, auditioning for ‘Saturday Night Live’ before being the first Black female comic to host it, how the trauma in her own life has made her more compassionate, and her complicated relationship with her father, whom she reunited with after 20,” Amistad's announcement reads in part.