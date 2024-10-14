Haason Reddick has new agents who hope to soon end the Jets star pass rusher's contract holdout

“We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible,” Rosenhaus told The Associated Press in a text Monday. “Haason is a great person and player. He would like to be a New York Jet for years to come and our goal is to make that happen.”

Since showing up at the Jets' facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on April 1 to take a physical and make his trade official, Reddick has not been with the team while locked in a contract dispute. He was also dropped last week by CAA, his previous representatives.

ESPN first reported that Reddick hired Rosenhaus and Matha.

Rosenhaus confirmed to the AP that he and Matha will be at MetLife Stadium on Monday night for the Jets' game against the Buffalo Bills.

The 30-year-old Reddick requested to be traded on Aug. 12, but general manager Joe Douglas quickly nixed that, saying New York would not grant his wish to be dealt. Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the second day of the team's training camp practice.

Reddick accumulated around $5 million in fines for not attending mandatory workouts and training camp. He's also forfeiting a game check for each one he misses, which will be an additional loss of nearly $5 million after Monday night.

During a conference call last Tuesday to discuss the firing of coach Robert Saleh, owner Woody Johnson made a direct plea to Reddick to join the the team.

“Haason, get in your car, drive down (Interstate) 95 and come to the New York Jets,” Johnson said of the native of Camden, New Jersey. “We can meet you and give you an escort right into the building and you’ll fit right in. And you’re going to love it here and you’re going to feel welcome and you’re going to accomplish great things with us.”

Reddick was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017 out of Temple and had double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons, including 27 during the past two with the Eagles.

He was scheduled to make $14.25 million in non-guaranteed base salary in the final year of his contract, but wanted a long-term extension from Philadelphia. When the Eagles declined to give him a new deal, Reddick asked for a trade and he ended up in New York.

From the talks on both sides, the Jets were under the impression Reddick would report to the team and play under his existing contract. And New York has held firm that it won't discuss any contract changes until Reddick shows up at the facility.

