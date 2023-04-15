Haaland ties record for most goals in 38-game EPL season

Haaland is now level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals in the 2017-18 season.

City still has eight more games to play in the league and Haaland is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign, which stands at 34 goals and is jointly held by Andy Cole (at Newcastle in the 1993-94 season) and Alan Shearer (at Blackburn in '94-95).