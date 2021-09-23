Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

A former New Mexico congresswoman, Haaland pushed for a law signed last year to address the crisis of missing, murdered and trafficked Indigenous women. The law, known as Savanna's Act, is intended to help law enforcement track, solve and prevent crimes against Native Americans, especially women and girls.

The law is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a member of the Spirit Lake tribe who was abducted and killed in 2017 near Fargo, North Dakota. Greywind, 22, was pregnant, and her unborn baby was cut from her body. Her remains were found in the Red River.

Haaland said she sees her mission as interior secretary in part as a way to elevate attention on Native American issues.

“I feel like it’s my job to lift up this issue as best I can. And hopefully, the folks who are writing the news, and broadcasting the news will understand that these women are also friends, neighbors, classmates and work colleagues,'' she said.

Haaland stressed that her comments were not intended to downplay the pain suffered by Petito's family.

“Anytime a woman faces assault, rape, murder, kidnapping — any of those things — it’s very difficult and my heart goes out to any family who has to endure that type of pain,'' she said. “And so, of course, my heart goes out to the young woman who was found in Wyoming.''

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities, Haaland said, but "where I can make a difference in particular is in addressing the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis, which has occurred since the beginning of colonization of Indigenous people on this continent for about the last 500 years and it continues.''

Haaland created a Missing & Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services earlier this year and has established a joint commission of national tribal leaders and experts, led by the Interior and Justice departments, to reduce violent crime against American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Haaland also ordered Interior to investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools that forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities.

“The primary goal of this work is to share the truth of this dark chapter in our nation’s history, so that we can begin to heal,'' Haaland said.

A written report is expected next year.

Caption This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People donate money and distribute candles that will be later be lit in unison in support of the Petito family in Blue Point Nature Preserve Park in Blue Point, N.Y., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Search teams were back out at a Florida nature park to look for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young woman who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo Nicole Matthews, second from right, of Minneapolis and her daughter Kiora Burgess-Matthews, attend a prayer circle for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office in St. Paul, Minn. People wore green ribbons to honor Savanna, her favorite color. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland as a former New Mexico congresswoman pushed for a law signed last year to address the crisis of missing, murdered and trafficked Indigenous women. The law, known as Savanna’s Act, is intended to help law enforcement track, solve and prevent crimes against Native Americans, especially women and girls. The law is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a member of the Spirit Lake tribe who was abducted and killed in 2017 near Fargo, North Dakota. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, File) Credit: Leila Navidi Credit: Leila Navidi