Gymnastics, curling add Russian athletes to sports bans

Most major sporting events scheduled to take place in Russia have been pulled.

The World Curling Federation had already announced plans to relocate its European championships from Perm, Russia. Friday’s announcement banned Russian teams from this year’s men’s, women’s, seniors, juniors, wheelchair and mixed doubles world championships.

The gymnastics federation had canceled all World Cup and World Challenge Cup events scheduled for either Russia or Belarus, a close ally of Russia where troops were deployed before the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The new decision banned their athletes from upcoming events.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway sports a headband reading No War Please as she competes in the Biathlon 4x6 km relay women's World Cup competition, in Kontiolahti, Finland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Vesa Moilanen Credit: Vesa Moilanen Caption Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway sports a headband reading No War Please as she competes in the Biathlon 4x6 km relay women's World Cup competition, in Kontiolahti, Finland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Vesa Moilanen Credit: Vesa Moilanen