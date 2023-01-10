Guyana: 1.3 billion barrels in ExxonMobil offshore oil field

Exxon has said that once it's approved by the local EPA and a final investment decision is made, a fifth giant floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) will be brought in to fill tankers for international markets. The consortium’s licenses cover stretches of the Caribbean located about 120 miles (193 kilometers) offshore in an area near Guyana's maritime border with Suriname.

The announcement about a fifth major oil field comes amid calls from opposition parties and rights groups for Guyana to get a better deal.

The consortium is paying the up-front development costs, and will recover 75% when revenues roll in. ExxonMobil will receive additional revenues equivalent to another 12.5% of the cost. Guyana will collect the final 12.5% — roughly $1.6 billion — as well as a 2% royalty on any revenues thereafter.

Guyana earned more than $1 billion last year from its portion of the production sharing agreement with the consortium, but that's well below industry norms. The International Monetary Fund, among other outside observers, has urged the government to seek better deals as the oil rush contributes to world-leading economic growth, increasing Guyana's GDP by nearly 60% in 2022.

Guyanese authorities have said they will not push to renegotiate the existing deal, but will demand better terms from any new licensees. Bidding by the industry's major global players will close in mid-April for 14 new blocks near the consortium’s Stabroek Block.