Gunmen kill 14 in a Shiite area of Afghanistan in one of the deadliest attacks this year

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Gunmen killed 14 people in a Shiite-majority area in central Afghanistan, the Taliban said Friday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country this year.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility before the Taliban acknowledged the shootings, which took place Thursday and targeted people as they traveled between the Shiite-majority provinces of Ghor and Daikundi.
A machine gun was used in the assault, the IS group said. It gave a higher death toll than the Taliban.
In Other News
1
Election 2024 Latest: Harris concentrates on Pennsylvania while Trump...
2
Ferguson activist raised in the Black Church showed pastors how to aid...
3
Boeing factory workers go on strike after rejecting contract offer
4
Dolphins will bring in another quarterback, while Tagovailoa deals with...
5
US consumer sentiment ticks higher for second month but remains subdued