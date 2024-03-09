Gunmen kidnap 15 children in yet another school abduction in northern Nigeria

The gunmen in the latest attack invaded the Gidan Bakuso village of the Gada Local Government Area in Sokoto state at about 1 a.m. local time and headed to the Islamic school where they seized the children from their hostel before security forces could arrive, Sokoto police spokesman Ahmad Rufa’i told the AP.

A police tactical squad was deployed in search of the students but the inaccessible roads in the area challenged the rescue operation, Rufa’i added.

“It is a remote village (and) vehicles cannot go there; they (the police squad) had to use motorcycles to the village,” he added.