Gunman who killed 4 in New York was trying to get to NFL offices and claimed to have CTE: Officials

Four people were killed, including an off-duty New York City police officer, Didarul Islam.

The gunman blamed the NFL

Tamura, who played high school football in California nearly two decades ago but never in the NFL, had a history of mental illness, police said. In a three-page handwritten note found in his wallet, he claimed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy and accused the NFL of concealing the dangers to players' brains for profit. The degenerative brain disease has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports such as football, but it can only be diagnosed after someone has died.

In the note, Tamura repeatedly said he was sorry and asked that his brain be studied for CTE, according to the police department. It also referenced former NFL player Terry Long, who was diagnosed with CTE, and the manner in which Long killed himself in 2005.

The NFL long denied the link between football and CTE, but it acknowledged the connection in 2016 testimony before Congress and has paid more than $1.4 billion to retired players to settle concussion-related claims.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the shooting "an unspeakable act of violence in our building," saying he was deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded and the officer who gave his life to protect others.

Goodell said in a memo to staff that a league employee was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting happened along Park Avenue, one the nation's most recognized streets, and just blocks from Grand Central Terminal and Rockefeller Center. It's also less than a 15-minute walk from where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed last December by a man who prosecutors say was angry over corporate greed.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he knows that area of Manhattan well. “My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Trump posted on social media.

Video showed the gunman stroll into the building

Investigators found that Tamura, who worked security at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, drove across the country the past few days and into New York City just before the shooting, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Surveillance video showed the gunman getting out of a BMW early Monday evening and strolling across a plaza in a button-down shirt and jacket with a rifle at his side before he entered the building, which also has offices for the investment firm Blackstone and other companies. It was closed Tuesday except to investigators.

Once inside, he sprayed the lobby with gunfire, killing Islam, who was off-police duty and working a corporate security detail, and hitting a woman who tried to take cover, Tisch said. He then made his way to the elevator bank, shooting a guard at a security desk and another man in the lobby, she said.

“He appeared to have first walked past the officer and then he turned to his right, and saw him and discharged several rounds,” Adams said in a TV interview.

Tamura took an elevator to the 33rd-floor offices of the company that owns the building, Rudin Management, and shot and killed one person there before fatally shooting himself, the commissioner said.

Blackstone confirmed that one of its employees, real estate executive Wesley LePatner, was among those killed. Security officer Aland Etienne also died, according to a local labor union.

The off-duty officer was from Bangladesh

Islam, 36, had served as a police officer in New York City for three-and-a-half years and was an immigrant from Bangladesh, Tisch said at a news conference.

His body was draped in the New York Police Department flag as it was moved from the hospital to an ambulance, with fellow officers standing at attention.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice,” Tisch said. “He died as he lived: a hero.”

___

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut, and Seewer from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press reporters Mike Balsamo, Philip Marcelo and Julie Walker in New York; Rob Maaddi and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia, Mike Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey; and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP