Gunman who killed 3 daughters in church was in US illegally

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones' department has disclosed few details so far, including when and how Mora obtained a weapon and what type of firearm he had. The agency had no immediate comment Friday.

Mora was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and driving under the influence. Five days later he opened fire inside The Church in Sacramento.

The weekly visitation was allowed under terms of a five-year restraining order obtained by Mora’s ex-girlfriend, who was the mother of the girls. The order said he had repeatedly threatened to kill her, scared their girls and said he would kill himself.

In a response to a court filing for the order, Mora said he had no guns. His ex-girlfriend also said she was not aware of him having firearms.

It is not clear whether Mora, also known as David Fidel Mora Rojas, faced a significant danger of being deported despite immigration officials' interest after his arrest. Although ICE had asked to be notified of Mora's release, immigration officials did not take any additional steps to deport him after he was released on bail.

Under Democratic President Joe Biden, immigration officials put their priority for deportation on people whom they deem threats to public safety or national security or who recently crossed the border. That's a departure from the Trump administration, which sought anyone in the country illegally for deportation.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Elliott Spagat contributed from San Diego.

Caption FILE - A memorial for the three young girls, who were slain by their father, David Mora, is seen outside The Church in Sacramento in Sacramento Calif., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Immigration officials told the Associated Press, Friday, March 4, 2022, that Mora had overstayed his visa after entering California from Mexico in December 2018 and was in the United States illegally. Mora, 39, who was under a restraining order and was not supposed to have a gun, when he fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself on Monday during a supervised visit with the girls. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption FILE - A memorial for the three young girls, who were slain by their father, David Mora, is seen outside The Church in Sacramento in Sacramento Calif., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Immigration officials told the Associated Press, Friday, March 4, 2022, that Mora had overstayed his visa after entering California from Mexico in December 2018 and was in the United States illegally. Mora, 39, who was under a restraining order and was not supposed to have a gun, when he fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself on Monday during a supervised visit with the girls. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli