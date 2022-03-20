Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded

The event, which helps raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, also included a bonfire, a basketball tournament, musical performances, a teen party and a balloon release.

“The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together,” the foundation said on its Facebook page. “This senseless violence needs to end.”

Six children who were wounded by gunfire were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, according to a spokeswoman. Most had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Messages left at a hospital in Dumas and another in nearby McGehee were not immediately returned.

Wallace McGehee, the car show's organizer, expressed condolences to the victims' families and the community.

"For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy," McGehee told KATV. "We did this here for 16 years without a problem."

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that was at the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”

“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement.

Hutchinson said that the man who was arrested was from Jacksonville, which is just northeast of Little Rock.