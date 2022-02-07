Gun salutes mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year

She also sought to shore up the future of monarchy by saying it was her “sincere wish’’ that Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, should be known as “Queen Consort” when her son becomes king. With those words, Elizabeth sought to answer once and for all questions about the status of Camilla, who was initially shunned by fans of the late Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife.

While Sunday’s anniversary was low-key, public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June, when the weather is usually sunnier. The festivities will include a military parade, a day of horse-racing and neighborhood parties. There is also a competition to create a new dessert to be consumed over the jubilee weekend June 2-5.

Caption Fire shrouds the scene as The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Green Park beside Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Caption Fire shrouds the scene as The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Green Park beside Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery fire a gun salute in Green Park, to mark the official start of the Platinum Jubilee, in London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady Caption Members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery fire a gun salute in Green Park, to mark the official start of the Platinum Jubilee, in London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Caption The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave Green Park after fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Caption The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave Green Park after fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive at Green Park for fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Caption The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive at Green Park for fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave Green Park after fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Caption The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave Green Park after fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive at Green Park for fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Caption The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive at Green Park for fire gun salutes to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali