Gun sales hit high in January, continuing 2020 surge

Gun dealers sold more than 2 million firearms in January, a 75% increase over the same month last year and the biggest-selling January on record, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group.

The FBI, meanwhile, reported 4.3 million firearm-related background checks, the highest monthly total since the system was created over two decades ago. The FBI’s monthly figures also incorporate checks for things like permits that some states require to carry a firearm.