Gulf Coast, Mississippi River cities eager for flood funding

La Crosse, Wisconsin is among the cities trying to figure out how to benefit as infrastructure funds start rolling out.

The city's levees were built after devastating flooding in 1965 and don't meet federal standards that would help lower insurance rates and make it easier for residents to fix up their homes without having to spend more to protect against floods, said Brad Woznak of SEH, a flood planning consultant for the city.

Upgrading the levees would be so expensive it's hard for the city to know how to get started, he said.

“But with this potential infrastructure bill funding, that’s what I keep telling them — don’t rule anything out yet,” Woznak said, noting that it could be a chance to pay for an initial evaluation for the project.

Some advocates want agencies to make it easier for communities to learn about funding opportunities and ensure that simple applications from small towns will be able to compete against more sophisticated proposals from richer cities. They also want more clarity into how the Biden administration considers factors like economic and environmental inequality in its funding decisions.

The Biden administration is asking states to make climate resilience a part of their long-term planning and encouraging projects that factor in flood risk. It tapped Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, to help coordinate the law’s implementation and outreach to communities

“There needs to be a concerted effort by the administration and federal government to engage states and localities now,” said Forbes Tompkins, a flood policy expert at Pew Charitable Trusts.

The Environmental Protection Agency also said it will offer assistance to disadvantaged areas and states have money to help small communities access funding for drinking and wastewater projects. Rural communities are also getting special guidance on tapping into the money.

But further complicating the scramble for funding is debate about the best approaches for protecting against floods. In addition to protections like levees and floodgates, Congress directed the Army Corps to more seriously consider natural solutions like the restoration of wetlands.

Wetlands help absorb water before it can reach communities while restoring wildlife habitat, recharging groundwater and providing more green space, noted Olivia Dorothy of the conservation group American Rivers.

After flooding in 2019 breached a levee in northwest Missouri on the Missouri River, for example, the levee was moved back to create more than 1,000 acres of floodplain and added wetlands.

Dorothy said more natural protections are especially needed along the Mississippi.

In Louisiana, Larose is among the small communities that were lucky enough to benefit from early funding from the infrastructure law because of a long-running project in the broader area.

In January, the Army Corps allocated $379 million to continue work on a series of locks, levees and other structures that will help protect 150,000 residents in coastal Louisiana. Once completed, local officials said the Morganza-to-the-Gulf project will likely shield Falgout’s home from another storm like Ida.

For now, Falgout and his wife are living in their boathouse while their home is repaired. The property had escaped flooding in the past but Falgout said the shrinking Louisiana coast is making it more vulnerable.

“It would be a shame to walk away,” he said.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., about 25 miles south of New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. While many swaths of the country are at risk for flooding, the Louisiana coast has long been especially vulnerable. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., about 25 miles south of New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. While many swaths of the country are at risk for flooding, the Louisiana coast has long been especially vulnerable. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Carpenter Lenny DeRoche works on the pitch cabinets of Ted Falgout's home which is under extensive repair before he can move back in, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption Carpenter Lenny DeRoche works on the pitch cabinets of Ted Falgout's home which is under extensive repair before he can move back in, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption A taxidermy duck is seen as Ted Falgout tours his home which is under extensive repair before he can move back in, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption A taxidermy duck is seen as Ted Falgout tours his home which is under extensive repair before he can move back in, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption A covered chair and empty closets are seen inside Ted Falgout's home which is under extensive repair before he can move back in, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption A covered chair and empty closets are seen inside Ted Falgout's home which is under extensive repair before he can move back in, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Ted Falgout stands amidst construction inside his home which is under extensive repair before he can move back in, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption Ted Falgout stands amidst construction inside his home which is under extensive repair before he can move back in, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Ted Falgout sits on a mower while posing for a photograph on his land and home in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption Ted Falgout sits on a mower while posing for a photograph on his land and home in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Ted Falgout walks onto his houseboat that he has been living in while his home undergoes extensive repairs, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption Ted Falgout walks onto his houseboat that he has been living in while his home undergoes extensive repairs, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Ted Falgout discusses the storm surge, on his houseboat on his property, that he rode out the storm in, and has been living in while his home undergoes extensive repairs, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption Ted Falgout discusses the storm surge, on his houseboat on his property, that he rode out the storm in, and has been living in while his home undergoes extensive repairs, in Larose, La., Thursday, April 14, 2022. When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Falgout’s coastal Louisiana home. “That water was probably 60% mud,” said Falgout, who’s hoping relief is on the way for his community, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert