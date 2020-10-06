Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

The members of Van Halen — the two Van Halen brothers, Eddie and Alex; vocalist David Lee Roth; and bassist Michael Anthony — formed in 1974 in Pasadena, California. They were members of rival high school bands and then attended Pasadena City College together. They combined to form the band Mammoth, but then changed to Van Halen after discovering there was another band called Mammoth.

Their 1978 release “Van Halen” opened with a blistering “Runnin’ With the Devil” and then Eddie Van Halen showed off his astonishing skills in the next song, “Eruption,” a furious 1:42 minute guitar solo that swoops and soars like a deranged bird. The album also contained a cover of the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love.”

Mike McCready of Pearl Jam told Rolling Stone magazine that listening to Van Halen’s “Eruption” was like hearing Mozart for the first time. “He gets sounds that aren’t necessarily guitar sounds — a lot of harmonics, textures that happen just because of how he picks.”

Van Halen released albums on a yearly timetable — “Van Halen II” (1979), “Women and Children First” (1980), “Fair Warning” (1981) and “Diver Down” (1982) — until the monumental “1984,” which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album charts (only behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”). Rolling Stone ranked “1984” No. 81 on its list of the 100 Greatest Albums of the 1980s.

“Eddie put the smile back in rock guitar, at a time when it was all getting a bit brooding. He also scared the hell out of a million guitarists around the world, because he was so damn good. And original,” Joe Satriani, a fellow virtuoso, told Billboard in 2015.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

FILE - This July 14, 1984 file photo shows Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, left, performing "Beat It" with Michael Jackson during Jackson's Victory Tour concert in Irving, Texas. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

FILE - In this June 22, 2004, file photo, Eddie Van Halen plays the final chord of "Jump" during the Van Halen concert at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, N,.J. Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, was 65. (John Munson/NJ Advance Media via AP) Credit: JOHN MUNSON Credit: JOHN MUNSON

FILE - This June 1, 2012 file photo shows guitarist Eddie Van Halen of the band Van Halen performing in Los Angeles. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Musician Eddie Van Halen and his wife Janie Liszewski attend the Esquire 80th Anniversary and Network Launch Event in New York on Sept. 17, 2013. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - David Lee Roth, left, and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform in Wantagh, N.Y. on Aug. 13, 2015. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Greg Allen Credit: Greg Allen

FILE- The rock group Van Halen, clockwise from left: Alex Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar appear in a 1988 photo. Eddie Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - *Van Halen is seen in Los Angeles, Jan. 17, 1993. Members of Van Halen, from left, left, Michael Anthony, bass guitar, Sammy Hagar, lead singer, Alex Van Halen, drums, and Eddie Van Halen, lead guitar appear in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 1993. Eddie Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

FILE - Valerie Bertinelli, left, arrives at the premiere of the film "America's Sweethearts" with husband Eddie Van Halen in Los Angeles on July 17, 2001. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

FILE - Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on Aug. 13, 2015, in Wantagh, N.Y. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Greg Allen Credit: Greg Allen