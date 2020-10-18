Guinea's president seeks to extend decade in power

“One vote less is a loss for my candidate. That’s why all six of my children and my two wives are here to vote — I demanded it," he said. "We are going to vote for Cellou Dalein to win. And he will be president from tonight.”

Lancey Dioubate said he was supporting the incumbent Conde's quest for a third term.

“You know, we must give him time to complete his major projects for Guinea, electricity especially,” he said.

Conde has insisted that the constitutional changes were broadly approved by voters, denying that he had carried out a constitutional coup d'etat during a recent interview with Radio France Internationale.

Conde had spent decades as an opposition figure under dictatorship and still maintains he won the country's 1993 election.

“If I had wanted to be president for life, I would have taken power back (with the support of the military) back in 1993," he told RFI.

Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic elections since independence from France in 1958. Many saw his presidency as a fresh start for the mineral-rich country mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule.

Opponents, though, say he has failed to improve the lives of Guineans, most of whom live in poverty despite the country's vast mineral riches. In his final campaign speech, Diallo condemned the high unemployment and human rights abuses of the past decade.

“But the heaviest burden has been that of our division,” he said. “This power, which has been incapable of setting our society in motion to create wealth, has tried to set us against each other, hurting our nation.”

As tensions mounted ahead of Sunday's vote, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “urged all political leaders and their supporters to refrain from acts of incitement, inflammatory language, ethnic profiling and violence.”

The International Criminal Court at The Hague has said it is “deeply concerned” about election-related violence."

“I particularly condemn the use of inflammatory rhetoric by some political actors during their electoral campaign, leading to growing ethnic tensions among the people of Guinea,” ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said.

Supporters of Guinean's president candidate Alpha Conde cheers his arrival at a campaign rally in Conakry, Guinea, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Conde is seeking a third term in office Sunday Oct. 18 2020, insisting his attempt to prolong his rule does not make him a dictator. Opposition protesters, though, have decried his candidacy as an illegal power grab and observers fear the vote could lead to unrest in this West African country.(AP Photo/Sadak Souici) Credit: Sadak Souici Credit: Sadak Souici

Supporters of Guinean's President Alpha Conde cheers his arrival at a campaign rally in Conakry, Guinea, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Conde is seeking a third term in office Sunday Oct. 18 2020, insisting his attempt to prolong his rule does not make him a dictator. Opposition protesters, though, have decried his candidacy as an illegal power grab and observers fear the vote could lead to unrest in this West African country.(AP Photo/Sadak Souici) Credit: Sadak Souici Credit: Sadak Souici

Supporters of Guinean President Alpha Conde cheer his arrival at a campaign rally in Conakry, Guinea, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Conde is seeking a third term in office Sunday Oct. 18 2020, insisting his attempt to prolong his rule does not make him a dictator. Opposition protesters, though, have decried his candidacy as an illegal power grab and observers fear the vote could lead to unrest in this West African country.(AP Photo/Sadak Souici) Credit: Sadak Souici Credit: Sadak Souici