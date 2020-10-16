Guinea's president, 82, seeks to prolong rule in Sunday vote

In recent days, opposition supporters have clashed with ruling party activists in northern Guinea, leaving dozens injured. And Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana's procession was pelted with rocks while visiting another opposition stronghold.

Conde made history in 2010 when he became Guinea's first democratically elected president since independence from France in 1958, raising hopes that the country could finally emerge from a long history of corrupt rule.

Sunday's vote is also the third match-up between Conde and his long-time rival Cellou Dalein Diallo, whom he defeated in 2010 and 2015.

The president maintains his candidacy for a third term is legal because the constitutional changes were approved by voters in a referendum earlier this year. The opposition boycotted the referendum. As a result, Conde could conceivably serve another decade at the helm of Guinea if he wins Sunday's race and then is re-elected to another term five years from now.

Diallo, the opposition candidate, is urging the international community to monitor Sunday's vote, accusing the government of rigging the electoral lists.

"Alpha Conde wants to rig the elections but we will not accept it,” he said.

A supporter of the ruling Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party holds rocks as he and others demonstrate against the opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) party and to block the visit of their leader, in the streets of Kankan, Guinea Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The stage is set for Oct. 18 presidential elections pitting incumbent President Alpha Conde, 82, who is bidding for a third term, against opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who was previously defeated by Conde in both the 2010 and 2015 elections. (AP Photo/Sadak Souici) Credit: Sadak Souici Credit: Sadak Souici

Supporters of the ruling Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party, one wearing a t-shirt of the president, ride on motorbikes at a demonstration against the opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) party and to block the visit of their leader, in the streets of Kankan, Guinea Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Supporters of the ruling Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party demonstrate against the opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) party and block the visit of their leader, in the streets of Kankan, Guinea Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Supporters of the ruling Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party, one wearing a t-shirt of the president and holding a rubber whip, demonstrate against the opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) party and to block the visit of their leader, in the streets of Kankan, Guinea Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

The burned motorcycle of an opposition activist, who was lightly injured and fled, lies on the ground as supporters of the ruling Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party demonstrate against the opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) party and to block the visit of their leader, in the streets of Kankan, Guinea Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.