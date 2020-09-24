Guinea's opposition urges West African leaders to step in

Diallo, of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea party, said he traveled to Senegal to rally the support of the large Guinean population living in the neighboring nation.

“I have the strong will to win and keep the victory,” he said. He warned that Guinea has an unreliable voter registry, affecting at least 3 million voters. The electoral commission has said it is unable to correct these shortcomings, he said.

While the incumbent president previously defeated Diallo in both the 2010 and 2015 elections, many in Guinea say that Conde’s popularity has sharply fallen as a result of his decision to seek a third term. After surviving colonialism and dictatorship, many Guineans fear that Conde intends to extend his rule at the expense of the country's democracy.

The country has a two-term limit for presidents, but Conde now maintains that does not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum approved earlier this year.

Opponents now fear that Conde, 82, will use the new constitution to restart the clock on his term limits, potentially giving him another decade in power.

Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68, center, speaks to the media at a press conference in Dakar, Senegal Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Diallo called on neighboring West African states to head off a political crisis in Guinea where President Alpha Conde is running for a third term in October elections. (AP Photo/Yesica Fisch) Credit: Yesica Fisch Credit: Yesica Fisch

