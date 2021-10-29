journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Antony Blinken, secretary of state; Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah; Dr. Claire Boogaard, medical director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program at Children’s National Hospital

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Blinken; Buttigieg

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

In Other News
1
Correction: Prop Firearm-Lax Regulations story
2
Pendrith soaks in a peaceful Bermuda with 61 for the lead
3
Aluminum shortage disrupts Montana license plate production
4
Supreme Court declines to block Maine vaccine mandate
5
Beautiful Day for a Neighbor: Mister Rogers has a sculpture
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top