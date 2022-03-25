journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Markarova; Booker; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Smith; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

In Other News
1
West African leaders make demands after coups in the region
2
Trump DC hotel gets OK to sell to Miami investment fund
3
Justice Thomas' wife long steeped in conservative politics
4
Live updates: New phase of Ukraine war? Russia shifts focus
5
US seeks tighter UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top