Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Robert A. Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash.

